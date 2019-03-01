Astana residents see sun dogs on first day of spring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This morning Astana residents observed an unusual atmospheric optical phenomenon - a halo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sunlight refraction in the atmosphere creates many optical illusions that can be seen with the naked eye. One of the most spectacular phenomena is a solar halo.

One can observe a "rainbow" around the sun when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals suspended in cirrus clouds or low layers of the atmosphere. These frozen particles differ in shape and way of movement in the air.