Astana resumes air service with Tomsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM SCAT Airlines, Kazakhstan, has started today operating its direct scheduled flights en route Tomsk (Russia) - Astana (Kazakhstan) on May 31, 2018, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh embassy in Russia.

Flights are to be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, on a comfortable CRJ200 plane, the Canadair regional jet.

Such flights were carried out earlier, but they were closed then in 2016 and 2017.

Plane will depart from Astana at 01:10 pm and arrive in Tomsk at 03:55 pm. The return flight departs from Tomsk at 04:50 pm and arrives in Astana at 06:30 pm. Time is local for each airport. Air tickets have already been available for sale.

The return of the long-awaited flight to Astana will not only allow students from Kazakhstan to significantly shorten their time on the way home, but also make business and tourist trips to be more convenient.

One should note this flight schedule allows you to use convenient connecting flights to continue your flight to other cities in Kazakhstan.