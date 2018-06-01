  • kz
    Astana reveals roster for Critérium du Dauphiné race

    08:44, 01 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will continue its UCI WorldTour with the next famous stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be held in France from June 3rd to 10th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

    Team's roster will include Pello Bilbao, Dario Cataldo, Sergei Chernetskii, Hugo Houle, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Nikita Stalnov and Michael Valgren.

    Astana's sports directors during the race will be Dmitriy Fofonov, Stefano Zanini and Sergey Yakovlev.

     

     

