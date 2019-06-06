  • kz
    Astana reveals roster for Criterium du Dauphine 2019

    17:08, 06 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the next UCI WorldTour stage race - the Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be held in France from June 9th to 16th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's line-up includes Hernando Bohorquez, Davide Ballerini, Magnus Cort, Jakob Fuglsang, Hugo Houle, Alexey Lutsenko, Gorka Izagirre.

    Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as sports directors in race.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
