Astana reveals roster for Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is heading to Canada for two one-day races of the UCI WorldTour calendar: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (September 7th) and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (September 9th), Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster will include Sergei Chernetskii, Magnus Cort, Jakob Fuglsang, Jesper Hansen, Hugo Houle, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Michael Valgren.



Dmitriy Fofonov will serve as sports director during the race.