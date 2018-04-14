  • kz
    Astana reveals roster for Tour of the Alps

    11:56, 14 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the 2.HC UCI Europe Tour stage race Tour of the Alps, which will be held in Italy and Austria from April 16 to 20, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

    Team's roster includes Pello Bilbao, Jan Hirt, Miguel Angel Lopez, Luis Leon Sanchez, Nikita Stalnov, Davide Villella and Andrey Zeits.

    During the race Alexandr Shefer and Dmitri Sedoun will serve as sports directors.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
