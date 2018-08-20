Astana reveals roster for Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the 2.1 UCI Europe Tour race Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine, which will be held in France from August 21st to 24th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official press service.

Team's roster will includes Sergei Chernetskii, Laurens De Vreese, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Hugo Houle, Tanel Kangert and Ruslan Tleubayev.



During the race Lars Michaelsen and Giuseppe Martinelli will be the sports directors.