Astana reveals roster for Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the next challenge at the 2.HC stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, which will be held in Spain from February 20th to 24th, Kazinform has learnt from the team's press service.

Team's roster will consist of Pello Bilbao, Dario Cataldo, Jakob Fuglsang, Laurens De Vreese, Ion Izagirre, Luis Leon Sanchez and Andrey Zeits.



Bruno Cenghialta and Giuseppe Martinelli will serve as sports directors in race.