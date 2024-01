ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.HC UCI Europe Tour stage race Tour of Denmark, which will be held from August 1st to 5th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

Team's roster will include Andriy Grivko, Daniil Fominykh, Oscar Gatto, Hugo Houle, Riccardo Minali and Ruslan Tleubayev.



Lars Michaelsen will be the sports director during the race.