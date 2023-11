ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Estonian cyclist Tanel Kangert of Astana Pro Team won Stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kangert left far behind Austrian Patrick Konrad of Bora-Argon 18 and French Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Rounding out the top 5 were Jakob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team and Sergey Firsanov of Gazprom-Rusvelo.