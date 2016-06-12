  • kz
    Astana rider Lars Boom 24th in Stage 1 of Tour de Suisse 2016

    13:37, 12 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 9-day Tour de Suisse 2016 kicked off on June 11 in Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Fabian Cancellara of Trek-Segafredo won the 6.4km ITT stage. Coming in second was Jurgen Roelandts of Lotto-Soudal. Luke Durbridge of Orica-GreenEDGE was third.

    Dutch Lars Boom of Astana Pro Team finished 24th.

    Other Astana Pro Team riders showed the following results: Miguel Angel Lopez was 36th, Michele Scarponi - 52nd, Laurens De Vreese - 57th, Gatis Smukulis - 88th, Lieuwe Westra - 103rd, Davide Malacarne - 163rd and Alessandro Vanotti - 173rd.

