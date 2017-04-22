Astana rider Michele Scarponi killed in training

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian cyclist and Astana Pro Team rider Michele Scarponi has died at the age of 37 in a road accident earlier this morning.

Astana Pro Team said in a statement that Scarponi was hit by a van not far from his home while he was training.



"This morning Michele went out on his bike for an early morning training and there the tragedy happened. This is a tragedy too big to be written," the statement reads, noting that Michele was a real milestone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team.



The statement says: "The Astana Pro Team clings to the Michele family in this incredibly painful moment of sorrow and mourning."



Michele Scarponi captured the 2011 Giro d'Italia title and won stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps in Trento this week. He left a wife and two kids.