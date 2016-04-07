Astana rider Miguel Angel Lopez 19th in 3rd stage of Tour of the Basque Country 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country 2016 - 193.5 km-long Vitoria-Gasteiz-Lesaka has come to an end in Spain.

The first athlete to cross the finish line was Brit Steven Cummings of Dimension Data. Aussie Simon Gerrans of Orica-GreenEDGE came in second. Rounding out the top 3 was Italian Fabio Felline of Trek-Segafredo.



Gianluca Brambilla of Etixx-QuickStep and Giovanni Visconti of Movistar Team were ranked 4th and 5th respectively.



Astana ProTeam rider Miguel Angel Lopez demonstrated the best result among his teammates finishing 19th. Diego Rosa was 21st, Fabio Aru - 25th, Andrey Zeits - 35th, Dario Cataldo - 49th and Luis Leon Sanchez - 69th.



Source: Sports.kz