ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana Pro Team won 2016 Tour de Suisse on Sunday, Sports.kz reports.

The 22-year-old rider celebrated the overall Tour de Suisse win after finishing fourth in the final stage of the WorldTour race.



Jarlinson Pantano of IAM Cycling won the shortened final stage of Tour de Suisse. Coming in 2nd was Sergey Chernetski of Team Katusha. Jon Izaguirre was the third.