Astana riders in another sprint in Tour of Turkey Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The longest stage of Presidential Tour of Turkey 194.3 km long from Balikesir to Bursa finished today with another massive sprint won by Australian rider Caleb Ewan, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Astana Pro Team leader Merhawi Kudus safely finished in the bunch, not loosing time before the queen stage mountain tomorrow.



"From the beginning peloton let safe breakaway go, as the sprint teams were motivated to a massive finish. It was very cold weather today, where riders changed their closes many times. The team made a good job during the stage, defending our leader for the general classification of Merhawi Kudus, and helping Yevgeny Gidich to take a good position in the final kilometers before the sprint. However, in the last two kilometers, the tactics had to be slightly changed, since there was a dangerous moment for our leader for the overall standings and Gidich had to work to help Merhawi not to lose time in the general classification. Finally, Kudus finished safely in the first group, but Evgeniy didn't have any strength left for the sprint," commented the sports director Sergey Yakovlev after the finish.

Tomorrow is the main mountain stage from Bursa to Kartepe with an uphill finish after 16.8 km of climbing with an average gradient of 7,4%, which will be decisive to the general classification of the race.