Astana riders in multiple attacks in Binck Bank Tour Stage 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For a second day in a row the bunch sprint didn't make it to the finish line first, as Jasper Stuyven took the stage victory at stage 4 of the Binck Bank Tour after an attack in the final kilometer. It was shortly after Michael Valgren launched an attack, but he got caught by the chasing peloton.

Also, Andrey Grivko and Laurens de Vreese attacked today, but at the end it was Stuyven with the victory and no significant changes in the overall classification, as Matej Mohoric is still the leader of the race. Riccardo Minali sprinted the 13th place, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.



"Today was a hectic day. There was quite some wind and because of this it was a nervous build up to today's final. In the final, we tried to bring Riccardo Minali in position, and after I brought Oscar Gatto and Minali to the front I tried it with an attack. I thought: "Why not?", but at the end it was maybe not the smartest attack. There was too much head wind and I didn't have the right rider with me in the attack as he couldn't pull because of his sprinter behind us. But it was a good test for my legs, they are getting better and better and it was nice to try it. I'm looking forward to the weekend, I hope the legs will feel good and the team will be strong," said Michael Valgren.

"Three of our riders tried it today with an attack, but without any luck. It was good to see that these riders, Valgren, Grivko and De Vreese, are feeling good and they look ready for the challenging final days of this Binck Bank Tour. At the end, Riccardo Minali went for the sprint but today he was not able to sprint into a top 10 position. Tomorrow is another flat day, but Saturday and Sunday will be days where we will try to go for a result," noted sport director Bruno Cenghialta.

A 165.5-kilometer-long stage from Blankenberge to Ardooie today. Where a bunch sprint was expected, it was again someone else to take the stage victory. After multiple attacks and breakaways during the day, it was all back together in today's final. After a crash of Magnus Cort, without any serious injuries, it was Michael Valgren who attacked but the peloton didn't let him go. In the final kilometer it was Japser Stuyven with a tactical move and a solo to the finish line with a sprinting pack close behind him including Riccardo Minali who finished 13th. In the overall there were no significant changes, Matej Mohoric is still the leader of the Binck Bank Tour.

Tomorrow the riders face a 204.4-kilometer-long stage from Sint-Pieters-Leeuw to Lanaken.