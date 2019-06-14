Astana riders ready for mountains in Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - All the Astana Pro Team riders, including leader Jakob Fuglsang, finished safely on the final sprint stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Wout van Aert took a second consecutive stage win with his sprint in the streets of Voiron, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Today the first mountain stage awaits, as the riders will go from Saint-Vulbas to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne over 229 kilometers, making it the longest stage of this year's Dauphiné. Adam Yates remains the overall leader after today, Jakob Fuglsang is still fourth on seven seconds.



"Until the final, it was an easy day for the team, so they could save some energy for the challenging days ahead. In the final, it got more hectic, but the team did a great job staying out of trouble. We would've liked to sprint with Davide Ballerini, but he was not feeling well today due to a cold. We hope he recovers well because there are some hard days coming up. We're looking forward to the next three mountain stages," said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.