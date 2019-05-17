Astana riders save energy in Giro d'Italia Stage 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It was predicted, that the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia will become a day for a breakaway and that, most probably, someone from the break will take the overall lead and the pink jersey, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Thus, after a big fight in the first part of the stage (238 km from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo), a group of 13 riders went away clear, getting a solid gap. The peloton, led by the team of the current GC leader Primož Roglič, did not chase the break really hard, so, the break could do it until the end and to play the stage victory, taken by the Italian rider Fausto Masnada. Valerio Conti, finished second in the stage, became the new pink jersey of the race, taking the lead in the general classification. Also, the Italian Giovanni Carboni, who made part of the same breakaway group, took the lead in the classification of the best young rider, previously led by Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez.



"Everyone knew it could be a good opportunity for a breakaway. We also knew that most probably the stage will bring the new overall leader, because the Giro is still long and all the favorites want to save some energy. Our team has spent a good and calm day. There was the only dangerous moment with a big crash, but our riders, fortunately, avoided it. Indeed, today Miguel Angel Lopez lost the white jersey, but we knew it could be possible, so it was more a tactical decision to give it away. Instead, our riders saved some energy, because it is very important before the most decisive second part of the Giro d'Italia. Anyway, all the main fight in this race is still ahead," explained Alexandr Shefer, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

Tomorrow, will be held the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia: 185 km from Vasto to L'Aquila.