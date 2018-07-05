Astana's 20th anniversary celebrations held in New Delhi
Attending the reception were Indian government officials, MPs, businessmen and public figures, mass media as well as diplomats accredited in New Delhi. Ambassador of India in Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar and former Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ashok Sajjanhar were the guests of honor at the reception. The guests warmly recollected their time in Kazakhstan and shared impressions of Astana's impressive pace of development.
A number of video clips about Astana's development were screened at the reception. Also, Nurorda folklore ensemble gave a performance to delight the guests of the event.