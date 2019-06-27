Astana's Alexey Lutsenko - new Kazakhstan ITT champion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Alexey Lutsenko finished a distance of 40 km in 49'50, the second and third places of the podium were also shared by the Astana Pro Team riders Dmitriy Gruzdev and Daniil Fominykh with the result 51'00 and 51'21 respective.

"Today was quite long race, always up and down with a wind during the whole day. In general, I did a really good race today. Many of riders in peloton ride the national championships as a last stage of preparing to Tour de France. For me it was also important to check my conditions before the start of the Tour. I have a good legs and today's result showed it. I'm very happy to win today, because wearing the national champion jersey is always a big proud and responsibility," said Alexey Lutsenko, the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.