Astana's Ballerini 3rd in bunch spring in Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After a wet and cold day, Davide Ballerini sprinted to a third place in the bunch sprint, that was won by Sam Bennett. Alexey Lutsenko lost his green jersey to Wout van Aert, who finished second. Lutsenko and Jakob Fuglsang switched places in the overall, still being the number three and four in the General Classification, that's led by Dylan Teuns. Astana Pro Team is still leading the Team's Classification, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I liked the weather today, it's not a bad thing for me, and I was feeling strong. In the sprint, Alexey Lutsenko did a great lead-out for me but I just lost his wheel in the final three hundred meters. From that position, I just gave everything I had but Sam Bennett was just too fast, so winning the stage would've been difficult anyway. But the chance would've been bigger for sure if I could've stayed in the wheel of Alexey. But that's how it is, we're still on the right track and we perform better day by day, the good results will follow if we continue like this," said Davide Ballerini.

Stage 3 started in Le Puy-en-Velay to finish in Riom after 177 kilometers of racing, mostly in the rain as it started to shower shortly after the stage took off. Two riders created the day's breakaway, but they got caught in the final as the teams were preparing a bunch sprint. In this sprint, Davide Ballerini finished third behind winner Sam Bennett and Wout van Aert. All other Astana Pro Team riders finished in the bunch, Alexey Lutsenko and Jakob Fuglsang are still being the number three and four overall but switched places compared to yesterday.

Tomorrow the Individual Time Trial awaits, 26.1 kilometers with start and finish in Roanne.