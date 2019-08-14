Astana’s Ballerini in top 15 Bincbank Tour 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour ended in another bunch sprint, with Sam Bennett taking his second consecutive win.

Davide Ballerini finishedthirteenth after a flat and fast stage in Belgium. Six riders formed the day’sbreakaway shortly after the start in Blankenberge, but on the local circuit inArdooie they got caught by the chasing peloton. After 169,1 kilometers it allcame down to the final sprint, where Sam Bennett secured his overall lead foranother day with another stage win, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s pressservice.

«Ifelt very good, but during the sprint, I got boxed in. Because of this, I wasnot able to ride my best sprint, but my shape is good and I’m looking forwardto the upcoming stages. We’re motivated and the team is working well, we haveto stay calm for a good opportunity for success in this race,» said DavideBallerini.



Stage 3 will have its start and finish in Aalter, covering 166,6kilometers.