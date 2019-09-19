Astana's Bizhigitov wins mountain classification of Giro Della Toscana

N UR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Classical Italian race Giro della Toscana Memorial Alfredo Martini finished Sep 18 in Pontedera after 204,4 km of racing, the press service of Astana Pro Team informs.

Kazakh rider Zhandos Bizhigitov spent more than 150 km in the breakaway of the day with four other riders and won the mountain classification of the race.

Another Astana Pro Team rider Merhawi Kudus took active part in decisive attacks in final part of the race and finished eighth, 58 seconds behind the winner Giovanni Visconti from Italy.