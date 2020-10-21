Astana’s Boaro and Felline in breakaway in Giro d’Italia Stage 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The third and last week at the Corsa Rosa began with a long transition stage, which ended with a soloist taking the stage. Manuele Boaro and Fabio Felline stayed in the breakaway of the day, which was gone for most of the stage with Manuele Boaro launching an attack on the final kilometers. The Italian rider finished the stage in a great 9 th place, while Fabio Felline crossed the line in 17th position, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The third and final week of the Giro d`Italia kicked off with a 229km lumpy stage featuring five climbs on the way from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. A day for a big breakaway or a reduced sprint.

Today a big group went up the road, Manuele Boaro and Fabio Felline were among the 28 riders, which opened up a huge gap over the peloton. The Italian duo and their breakaway companions had more than eight minutes gap inside the 100km to go mark. Both Astana riders showed, as in the previous weeks, a strong performance, staying at the front of the race for many kilometers.

The race headed into the final part of the stage as Manuele Boaro and another rider launched an attack and were able to open up a small gap to the former breakaway. The new leading duo managed to stay away but on the final lap, Boaro´s companion pulled away, which will be later seen as the decisive move to take the stage win. Meanwhile Manuele Boaro saw himself in the second chasing group, some minutes behind the soloist, finishing the long day in ninth position. Teammate Fabio Felline crossed the line in 17th place.

Jakob Fuglsang finished the stage among the other GC contenders, which had a battle to the line. After today`s stage Jakob Fuglsang still remains 12th on the overall ranking.

«We started with the tactic that Fabio will go into the breakaway and as I saw that 15 riders were already gone, I also jumped in and then 10 riders joined later as well. We were about 30 riders in the breakaway. And our plan was to work for Fabio, we stayed together and talked about our next moves. When we passed the climbs, I felt pretty good and so I launched an attack. But the last climb, was a little bit too hard for me to stay on the wheel of Tratnik, but I still tried to hold the pace high so I managed to finish inside the Top 10. Was a tough day as the race was high tempo all day long but still it was a good day. Tomorrow will be another hard mountain stage, and our main goal will be Jakob. We are here to help him achieving a good GC result, therefore we will give our best tomorrow to achieve it,» Manuele Boaro said.

Tomorrow will favor again the pure climbers in the peloton. Stage 17 will cover 203 brutal kilometers featuring three category one climbs before heading up the final ascent of the day, the category one climb, Madonna di Campiglio.