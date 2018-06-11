Astana's Cataldo defends his jersey in Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the final stage of this year's Critérium du Dauphiné, Dario Cataldo successfully defended his polka dot jersey. He is the King of the Mountain because of his exciting performance at stage 5 and solid teamwork at stage 6. Today there were no difficulties defending his jersey, so he could climb on the podium on top of Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

"Today I showed directly from the start that I was ready to defend my jersey, closing some attacks of riders who could be a threat in the KOM classification. Once the breakaway took off, I knew the job was done. I'm happy with this jersey and with my performance this week. Also the teamwork was great, as we showed yesterday with the stage victory of Pello Bilbao after he and other teammates helped me taking the KOM points on the climbs. I think we can look back on a good Dauphiné," said Dario Cataldo.

The final stage of Critérium du Dauphiné was won by Adam Yates, the winner of the general classification is Geraint Thomas. The riders of Astana Pro Team finished in the bunch today, except Michael Valgren and Sergei Chernetskii, who finished among the first forty riders on top of the Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. Dario Cataldo took the polka dot jersey, Pello Bilbao was second in the same classification. Next to the jersey, Astana Pro Team won one stage with Pello Bilbao at this year's Critérium du Dauphiné.