Astana's economy shows growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to estimates, Astana's gross regional product, 55 percent of which is accounted for by SMEs, reached KZT 6 trillion at yearend 2018, Kazinform cites the official website of the Mayor's Office.

In 2018, the industrial enterprises of the city yielded products and rendered services worth more than KZT 544 billion, i.e. increasing by 9.6 percent year-on-year.



The manufacturing industry output rose by 12.6 pct YOY. The total freight volume and retail sales last year increased by 9 pct and 6 pct, respectively.



During the period under consideration, the volume of investments in fixed capital amounted to more than KZT 854 billion. What is more, there has been an increase in extrabudgetary investments, accounting for around 88 percent.



The tax revenue collection reached KZT 981.9 billion, which is 13.9 percent higher than in 2017.

The upward trend persists in the construction sector. For instance, 2,256,000 square meters of housing were built in 2016, while the figure reached 2,359,000 sq. meters in 2017. In 2018, it is estimated to be 2,362,000 sq. meters, which is 21pct of the national volume.



As part of "Nurly Zher" Government Program, KZT 14.2 billion public investment was allocated for housing construction in 2018.