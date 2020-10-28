Astana’s Fraile 2nd in Vuelta a España Stage 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Omar Fraile took a solid second place at today’s stage 7 of the Vuelta a España with the finish in Villanueva de Valdegovia, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Both, Omar Fraile and Alex Aranburu made part of the huge daily breakaway. At the second climb of the day Puerto de Orduña Fraile followed the attack of Michael Woods, Alejandro Valverde, Nans Peters and Guillaume Martin, thus, breaking away in a small leading group of 5 riders.

Inside the last 3 km the Astana Pro Team rider tried to attack but he was caught back by the rivals. With some 1.3 km to go it was Woods, who launched the decisive attack, taking a solo victory. Omar Fraile tried to close the gap but finished second. The daily podium was completed by Alejandro Valverde, who finished third.

«I did my best today and I was really close to a victory. It’s a pity I could not win today, but that’s cycling. I was aiming this stage from the start of La Vuelta, because I know this parcourse really well, these are my training roads and also Puerto de Orduña is a climb I know very well. It was not easy to go in a break today, but finally I was able to follow the right group and in the end of the day I bridged to the leading group with Alex Aranburu. It was a fast and hard stage, there was not a minute to breath or recover, all day we were racing full gas. But I had good legs today and I knew it would be possible to fight for a stage win. We had a big group in front, some of the riders were fighting for the general classification, the others were aiming the stage win. After Puerto de Orduña our group caught Woods and it was a good moment for me as I could stay on the wheel, while Alex Aranburu was in the group behind. In case if that group finally coming across, Alex could do a sprint as he is very fast. There were many attacks in our group inside the final 10 kilometers, I tried to follow all of them, hoping for a sprint. When Woods attacked, I missed the right moment to follow him. I counterattacked a few seconds later but it was too late to catch him. Well, I missed the victory today, but for sure I will keep on fighting on the next stages,» - said Omar Fraile.

The Vuelta a España returned on the road after the first rest day with stage 7 from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia (159.7 km). After a big battle from the start a huge group of more than 30 riders went away, creating the breakaway of the day. Omar Fraile and Alex Aranburu were representing Astana Pro Team in this group.

The advantage of the break never was too big (around 2 minutes maximum), but in the end of the day the peloton could not close the gap, finishing 56 seconds behind the stage winner.

Both, Aranburu and Fraile did an excellent race always staying in front and following attacks of the rivals. Finally, it was Fraile who joined the right group on the slopes of Puerto de Orduña and finished second at this stage. Alex Aranburu arrived at the finish in the chasing group, taking a nice seventh place.

Richard Carapaz still keeps the overall lead, while Gorka Izagirre is 14th in the general classification (+3.19). Aleksandr Vlasov is 21st (+6.34).

Tomorrow will be held stage 8 of La Vuelta: 164 km from Logroño to the top of the first category climb Alto de Moncalvillo.