Astana’s Fraile finishes 5th at Vuelta a España Stage 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On September 31, Omar Fraile of Astana Pro Team finished 5th in stage 7 of the Vuelta a España with the finish in Pozo Alcón. The rider did a good sprint, taking another Top-10 placement. The final of the stage was quite fast and explosive, many riders tried to attack on the short climbs inside the last 15 kilometers, Kazinform has learned from the team's media office.

Four riders of Astana Pro Team, Miguel Angel Lopez, Omar Fraile, Dario Cataldo and Davide Villella were in the front group, fighting for a high result. Finally, it was Tony Gallopin, who broke away from the leading group with 2 km to go to take this stage. A group of GC leaders finished 5 seconds later, while Peter Sagan won the sprint for second place ahead of Alejandro Valverde, Eduard Prades, and Omar Fraile. Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez was 13th.

- I am feeling better and better day by day, but I still miss something for a good attack. With 2 km to go, I was thinking to try to attack, but Gallopin did a strong move in the same moment and it was impossible for me to follow him. In the sprint I've got a good position, taking the wheel of Sagan. I tried my best, but at the end of the day, I have another Top-10. Anyway, I am optimistic about my shape and I think I will have some more chances in the second or third week, - said Omar Fraile.

The French rider Rudy Molard still holds the red jersey ahead of Alejandro Valverde (+0.47) and Emanuel Buchmann (+0.48). Miguel Angel Lopez is still 12th (+1.27).

Astana Pro Team is in the lead of the team's classification of the Vuelta a España.

The eighth stage of the race will start in Linares and will end in Almadén, 195,1 km.