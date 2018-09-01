Astana’s Fraile finishes 5th at Vuelta a España Stage 7
Four riders of Astana Pro Team, Miguel Angel Lopez, Omar Fraile, Dario Cataldo and Davide Villella were in the front group, fighting for a high result. Finally, it was Tony Gallopin, who broke away from the leading group with 2 km to go to take this stage. A group of GC leaders finished 5 seconds later, while Peter Sagan won the sprint for second place ahead of Alejandro Valverde, Eduard Prades, and Omar Fraile. Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez was 13th.
- I am feeling better and better day by day, but I still miss something for a good attack. With 2 km to go, I was thinking to try to attack, but Gallopin did a strong move in the same moment and it was impossible for me to follow him. In the sprint I've got a good position, taking the wheel of Sagan. I tried my best, but at the end of the day, I have another Top-10. Anyway, I am optimistic about my shape and I think I will have some more chances in the second or third week, - said Omar Fraile.
The French rider Rudy Molard still holds the red jersey ahead of Alejandro Valverde (+0.47) and Emanuel Buchmann (+0.48). Miguel Angel Lopez is still 12th (+1.27).
Astana Pro Team is in the lead of the team's classification of the Vuelta a España.
The eighth stage of the race will start in Linares and will end in Almadén, 195,1 km.