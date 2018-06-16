Astana's Fuglsang 2nd in Tour de Suisse Stage 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jakob Fuglsang showed his good form today at the queen stage of the Tour de Suisse. The leader of Astana Pro Team did a very solid race and finished second just behind the solo winner Nairo Quintana, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

The Colombian made his attack at the bottom of the final 27-km-long climb to Arosa. Quintana caught the early breakaway and later went solo to win the stage. Behind him it was the yellow jersey Richie Porte, who tried to come across Quintana, leading a group of GC contenders with Jakob Fuglsang among them. On the steepest part of the climb with around 4 km to go Porte attacked from the group, following the Colombian rider. Fuglsang was able to answer this move and with three km to go Astana's leader joined Porte in chasing Quintana. Anyway, the Colombian managed to stay in front until the finish, while Astana rider did second and Porte was third, 22 seconds behind the winner.



"We did not expect Quintana would attack so early, practically, at the bottom of the climb. It was still a very long way to the top and I hoped, we could catch him. But, today he was just the strongest. I felt good today and I am happy with my form and with the way I've managed to do this stage. Of course, it was a clear goal for me today to try to win the stage and when I joined Richie Porte I did my best to catch Quintana. But we just missed it. Anyway, it was a very good test. I am in a good form, but I hope I can still improve, because the last weeks of the Tour de France are still far away in time," said Jakob Fuglsang.



Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse has started in Eschenbach and finished atop the monstrous HC category climb in Arosa. A break of 29 riders went away in the beginning of the race with two riders of Astana Pro Team: Tanel Kangert and Oscar Gatto.



Gatto did a good job, working hard in the break, supporting Kangert and hoping the break still have a chance for success. But, on the bottom of the Arosa climb the peloton came really close to the break. In that moment it was Nairo Quintana who attacked from the bunch. This attack was the decisive moment of the stage.



Jakob Fuglsang looked strong in the yellow jersey group. After attack of Richie Porte, he's got a help from Tanel Kangert, who dropped from the break to wait for his captain and to support him on the climb. Later, Fuglsang did a powerful move to bridge over Porte and to take a nice second place.

After today's stage Jakob Fuglsang moved up to 6th place in the general classification, 1 minute 28 seconds behind the GC leader Richie Porte. Also, Tanel Kangert moved to 14th position, +3.02.



Astana took the lead in the team's classification of the Tour de Suisse.



Tomorrow will be held the 8th stage of the race: 123,8 km around Bellinzona.