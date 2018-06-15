Astana's Fuglsang among leaders at Tour de Suisse Stage 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Magnus Cort spent almost the whole day in a breakaway group, fighting until the last 5 kilometers for a place in front, while Astana's captain Jakob Fuglsang finished together with other GC contenders, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse has been held between Fiesch and Gommiswald (186 km). With two monstrous climbs of 2000 meters above sea level, Furkapass and Klausenpass this stage became a real challenge for the riders. After a number of attacks a group of 16 riders went away with Astana's Magnus Cort among them. Magnus did a solid race, staying in front atop Furkapass and fighting for coming back into the lead after Klausenpass. His group almost closed the gap to 6 leaders with around 20 km to go, but finally, the chasing group of Cort had to give up.



"It was a good stage for me if we are talking about it as a preparation for the Tour de France. I have spent a day in the break on a stage with two really hard climbs. On the first one I was able to stay in the leading group and, maybe, later I paid off for this effort. On Klausenpass I missed a bit to remain in front, but on the descent and later on the flat part we started chasing the leaders. We were close, but in the final I was just empty. A super difficult stage, but I am happy with the way I spent it," explained Magnus Cort.



Despite all efforts of the peloton, a few riders from the daily break could hold a minimal advantage and to play the stage: Søren Kragh Andersen took a solo win after an attack from the break on the final short 3rd category climb.



Behind the breakaway, the race leader Richie Porte made an attack from GC contenders group inside the final 2 km of the stage. Astana's Jakob Fuglsang was the rider, who tried to answer this attack. But, finally, Porte was able to take 12 seconds at the finish line, while Fuglsang finished together with other favorites.



"I felt really good during the day, especially on these two big climbs. In the final the team did a fantastic job for me: firstly, Dmitriy Gruzdev and later Omar Fraile helped me to get a right position in the group before the final short and steep climb. When Porte did his attack, I tried to follow him, but missed it. Later I did another attack with 500 meters to go just to win some seconds, but the group caught me back. So, tomorrow will be an important day here at the Tour de Suisse, let's see what will happen," said Jakob Fuglsang.



The Australian Richie Porte conserved his lead in the general classification of the race. Jakob Fuglsang moved up to 17th place, 1 minute 30 seconds behind the leader.



Tomorrow, will be held the most decisive mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse: 170,5 km from Eschenbach to the top of 27-km-long climb in Arosa.