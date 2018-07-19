Astana's Fuglsang has hard day at Tour de France Stage 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Michael Valgren and Tanel Kangert made it in the day's breakaway, but in the final of the second mountain stage of the Tour de France, Jakob Fuglsang was not able to follow the group with the favorites. Tanel Kangert helped him on the way to the finish. He is now twelfth in the general classification. Geraint Thomas is the new leader, as he won today's stage, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official press service.

"I felt good during the whole stage, I was able to follow and my legs felt good. But with 10km to go the light went out and I couldn't follow the group that started attacking. From that moment, I went in ‘survival-mode' and tried to go the finish as fast as possible. Tanel Kangert helped me in the final part, but at the end I couldn't come closer. It's like this and now we have to analyze and find a way to get back," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"Me and Tanel Kangert were allowed to get in the breakaway, and we were there both. It was the tactic to be there if Jakob Fuglsang felt good, but now in the end we had to go in defense. But that's how it is, the Tour is still long. I know Jakob Fuglsang is very strong, so I'm sure he will come back stronger tomorrow," noted Michael Valgren.