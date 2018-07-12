Astana's Fuglsang pleased with team at Tour de France Stage 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the exciting final of stage 5, Jakob Fuglsang finished in the group with the stage- and GC-contenders, thanks to great teamwork in the kilometers leading into the uphill finish. Peter Sagan took his second victory in Quimper, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official press service.

"Where we lost each other maybe a little bit at yesterday's stage, my teammates were close to me in today's final and this helped me to finish in the first group. They did a super job, because we knew it would be a very hard day. I'm very pleased with the team and I hope we can do the same tomorrow. Tomorrow the goal will be to make it to the finish line without any time loss, as it will be a harder day than today," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"It was a hard day but we did really well as a team. I think we have a very good team to keep Jakob Fuglsang always in the front and out of the wind. In the final we worked very hard and we were able to let Jakob finish in the first group, which was our goal for today. So, another day done, now it's time to recover for tomorrow's stage," noted Michael Valgren.

Tomorrow the peloton will have a challenging day, climbing the Mur de Bretagne twice, with the stage finish on top of this cruel climb.