Astana's Fuglsang recovers at Alphe D'Huez, taking 8th place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the disappointment of yesterday's stage, Jakob Fuglsang showed himself at today's stage on the iconic Alpe d'Huez, taking the eighth place behind winner Geraint Thomas, the club's press service reports.





"I was not so bad, everyone else is also starting to feel the legs. I was just hanging on there and once they started attacking, I knew I had to manage myself instead of exploding like yesterday happened. Today I had to manage the way I did the final climb, it was damage control all the time. I dropped one time and I came back again, but after a second attack at the front I dropped again but I just kept fighting. It was nice to show that yesterday was an incident. It's not over yet, we will fight till Paris," Jakob Fuglsang said.

"I was able to help Jakob Fuglsang, I tried to do so as much as possible. I was calculating my energy, I knew if got dropped on the penultimate climb, that I could return in the group at the descent. So, before the Alpe d'Huez I gave Jakob some bottles and gels and wished him good luck. He can be satisfied the way he climbed to the finish today," Tanel Kangert noted.