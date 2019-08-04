Astana’s Gorka Izagirre is 4th at Clásica Ciclista San Sebastián

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana rider Gorka Izagirre took a solid fourth place at the prestigious one-day race Clásica Ciclista San Sebastián.

Izagirre finished inside a small chasing group of riders, 38 seconds behind the solo winner Remco Evenepoel, who attacked from the bunch before the last climb of the day, the Team’s official website reads.

«It was a good day for us, and I am quite happy with my performance. The team was super today and in the final I’ve got a big help from my teammates. I felt good during the whole day and when I saw I am still there in front, I just tried to give my best. In the sprint, I finished third from our group and became the fourth in the race. Not bad at all,» said Gorka Izagirre.

«I am proud with our team, think that we did a very nice race. In the final, in a group of around 30 riders we still had 4 riders from our team – Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Davide Villella and Pello Bilbao. In a moment we took a responsibility in the race on ourselves, we tried to chase back Evenepoel, but today he was just the stronger. Anyway, our riders did their best, helping Gorka to finish as high as possible. In the end of the day we were up there in the mix for the podium and missed just a little. A place on the podium could become a great end of this day in San Sebastian, however, I think that the fourth place of Gorka is also a very solid result. We proved that our riders finished the Tour de France in a good shape and still have the legs to fight in a big race like today,» said Giuseppe Martinelli, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

The daily podium was completed by the Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet and Marc Hirschi.