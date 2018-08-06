Astana's Grivko moves up to 4th in GC after Tour of Denmark Stage 4
Yeah, I did a good time trial, but, honestly, my goal was a podium. I am still missing some power, but looks like I am improving day by day. I liked today's route, in the second half I rode quite well and was able to pass this distance with an average speed of 51 km/h. But, of course, there were some stronger riders today. Anyway, I think I will be ready for the Binck Bank Tour, said Andriy Grivko.
The Danish rider Mads Pedersen took stage 4 (19,1 km in Nykøbing Falster) win ahead of race leader Wout Van Aert and Martin Toft Madsen. The Kazakh TT Champion Daniil Fominykh did a very strong race and finished 12th, while Hugo Houle was 13th.
In the general classification of the Tour of Denmark Van Aert still leads, while Andriy Grivko is 4th (+0.50) and Hugo Houle is 8th (+1.11).
The final stage of the race will be held tomorrow: 199,1 km from Faxe to Frederiksberg.