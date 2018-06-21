Astana's Grivko wins ITT of Ukrainian national championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rider of Astana Pro Team Andriy Grivko became the new Ukrainian ITT Champion. Today, he won the gold medal in the individual time trial for 40 km in Bohuslav, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

This is the first national champion title for Andriy Grivko since 2012, when he won both races: individual time trial and road race.



Today's victory of Andriy Grivko is the first national title for Astana Pro Team riders in 2018.