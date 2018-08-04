Astana's Houle 10th in GC after Tour of Denmark Queen Stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark could be called the queen stage since it was a difficult race of 174,2 km from Viborg to Vejle with 2227 meters of climbing over the day, most of it inside the final 50 km, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official press service.

Both Astana Team leaders, Hugo Houle and Andriy Grivko did a solid race and finished together with other GC contenders, 11 seconds behind stage winner Wout Van Aert. Thanks to this result Houle moved up a bit in the general classification, now he is 10th, 21 seconds behind the overall leader Van Aert. Grivko is 17th.



"It was a hard stage today, actually, it was the queen stage of the Tour of Denmark. It was important to be up there in front. I felt good and with one lap to go I tried to attack with Van Aert, but it did not work out. Later two guys went away and I preferred to wait in the group. In the final I did not had a really good position, but did my best and was able to stay in the main group just behind four guys away. In the end it is ok for result. Anyway, I think everything will be decided in the time trial at stage 4 and I am looking forward for this. I think, we have a chance to improve our positions in the general classification. Tomorrow we will try our best to help Riccardo Minali on a stage for sprinters," said Hugo Houle.

"Our riders did a good job today. We missed something to fight for a stage, but we still have a few chances in this race. The last 50 km it was like an Amstel Gold Race with many short and steep climbs. So, in the next days we will have two flat stages for sprinters and a decisive time trial, which will play the general classification. We will see if Houle or Grivko could move up in the overall," added sports director Lars Michaelsen.

Stage 3 of the race will be held the next day: 178,4 km from Naestved to Vordingborg.