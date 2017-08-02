Astana's international credit profile levels up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Moody's international credit rating agency has changed the city investment and credit potential outlook to stable, Kazinform refers to the official website of the capital city administration.

The experts affirmed Astana's Baa3 rating based on the results of the analysis of the current balance and economic development of the city.

According to the agency, the change in the Kazakh capital creditworthiness was affected by: high budgetary performance, moderate debt burden and low refinancing risks, strong government support for development of the local infrastructure and vibrant economy of the city."

In addition, the systemic risk in which the issuer operates has materially decreased, finding its way into the outlook change to the stable one.