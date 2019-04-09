Astana's Izagirre 7th in Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1
Astana's leader Ion Izagirre did a solid race, finishing with the seventh time, 22 seconds behind stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann, who stopped the clock on 17 minutes and 10 seconds.
"I think I did quite a good time trial. I felt good, especially on the climb and I think, I was fast on that part of the distance. The descent was a bit dangerous because of the wet road and I preferred not to risk too much, because it was just the first stage and the entire race is still ahead. So, in general, I can be satisfied with my form and feeling during this day. Now, I am looking forward to the next stages," said Ion Izagirre.
Pello Bilbao, Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko also did a good race today: Bilbao finished 11th (+0.32), Fuglsang did 16th (+0.38), while Lutsenko was 21st (+0.47).
The Itzulia Basque Country will continue tomorrow with the second stage of 149.5 km from Zumarraga to Gorraiz.