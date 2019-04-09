Astana's Izagirre 7th in Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 59th edition of the Itzulia Basque Country has been started today with an opening individual time trial of 11.3 km in Zumarraga. The race was characterized by bad rainy weather, a short but very steep climb at the second part of the distance and a very fast and wet and dangerous because of the rain descent in the final, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Astana's leader Ion Izagirre did a solid race, finishing with the seventh time, 22 seconds behind stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann, who stopped the clock on 17 minutes and 10 seconds.



"I think I did quite a good time trial. I felt good, especially on the climb and I think, I was fast on that part of the distance. The descent was a bit dangerous because of the wet road and I preferred not to risk too much, because it was just the first stage and the entire race is still ahead. So, in general, I can be satisfied with my form and feeling during this day. Now, I am looking forward to the next stages," said Ion Izagirre.

Pello Bilbao, Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko also did a good race today: Bilbao finished 11th (+0.32), Fuglsang did 16th (+0.38), while Lutsenko was 21st (+0.47).



The Itzulia Basque Country will continue tomorrow with the second stage of 149.5 km from Zumarraga to Gorraiz.