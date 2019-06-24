Astana's Jan Hirt finished 5th in final classification, Tour de Suisse, Stage 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Pro Team rider Jan Hirt finished 5th in the general classification of the Tour de Suisse, ended on June 23 in Ulrichen with a super hard stage 9 (with 3 passes, all over 2000 meters above the sea).

Hirt, supported by all Astana Team attacked for several times, but finally, finished inside a small group next to his main rivals. He did 10th at the stage, and with this result he could keep on his 5th position in the overall standings, the Astana Pro Team's official website reads.

"We had a good plan for today, the team did everything perfectly for me and I just gave my all trying to attack on Furkapass. It was a good move, but finally I was caught back. Later I tried again to follow the attack of Dennis and Bernal, but it did not work out. With the stage ended after downhill on a flat part, there was not much to do in the final, so I did 5th in the GC. Anyway I am happy with this week and with my form I could hold after the Giro d'Italia. I can be satisfied with my performance here," said Jan Hirt.

"We spent this day in attacks and there is nothing to regret about. All team did a great job and Jan just gave his best today. Indeed, we were close to a podium place in this race, but, anyway, we can be happy with our week here in Switzerland. We won a nice stage with Luis Leon Sanchez, we took a 5th place in the overall with Jan Hirt. Also, I was happy to see our young Kazakh rider Yuriy Natarov performing really well in his first big WorldTour race," added Dmitri Sedoun.

The British rider Hugh Carthy won the final stage after an impressive solo ride during almost 100 km.

Egan Bernal became the overall winner of the Tour de Suisse, Rohan Dennis and Patrick Konrad have completed the final podium.