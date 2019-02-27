Astana's Jan Hirt finished in Top 10 at first mountain stage, UAE Tour, Stage 3
The rider of Kazakh team Jan Hirt finished today in Top 10, 35 seconds after the stage winner current world champion Alejandro Valverde, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.
"Before this race I was one month in Columbia at the altitude, so I'm in a quit good shape, also team worked well today. Maybe Top10 is not the best result, but I tried myself, as I feel in a good condition now. We will see, if there is another mountain finish and I will have better legs and a chance, I will try also, but let's see, it is still far away," said Jan Hirt after the finish.
"The stage was quite classical, without any surprises. The wind did not make any adjustments, so there was no special strategy or tactical actions. Everything was solved in the last climb, and we tried to show the maximum result. Today Yan tried himself, and managed to finish in top ten. Let's see day by day, we will try to fight for the stage here," commented the sports director Dmitriy Sedoun.