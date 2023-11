ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh cycling team "Astana" has been deprived of its captain Tanel Kangert because of injury at Giro d'Italia, Sports.kz reports.

Kangert fell with 10km to go on stage 15.

"For our Tanel Kangert it was broken fracture of the left elbow. It's the end of the #Giro100 for him", Astana Team tweeted. Before Giro stage 15, Kangert ranked 10th in the overall standing