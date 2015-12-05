Astana, S Kazakhstan put on storm alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana and southern Kazakhstan are on storm alert with bleak wind set to batter these areas on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The Kazakhstan's weather service warns that gusts of more than 15-20 mps are forecast across Astana and Akmola region. Gusts are expected to reach 25-30 mps in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Astana and Akmola region will be steeped in fog and tormented by blizzard. Black ice is also forecast for Astana city and Akmola region.