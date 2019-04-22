Astana's Kudus finishes Tour of Turkey at the final GC podium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team rider Merhawi Kudus finished Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey at the final podium, concluding Top3 of the strongest riders of 55th edition of the race. It is a first GC podium for Eritrean champion in a UCI WorldTour race.

The final sixth stage of the race finished in historical center of Istanbul with massive sprint, won by Australian rider Caleb Ewan, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.

The Top 3 of the general classification of the race didn't change since the decisive mountain stage yesterday with overall winner Felix Großschartner and Valerio Conti at the second place.

"I enjoyed this race, we had a really good week with my teammates, who were doing a great job for me every stage, and I'm really appreciating it. Thank to my team for the trust and giving me this opportunity. It was not easy race with only one chance for the climbers yesterday, where I tried my best. Finally, we got 3rd place in GC, I'm happy with this result and I'm looking forward for another races," commented Merhawi Kudus after the finish.

"We satisfied with the race results, we did our minimum goal to be at the podium. All team worked very well during this week, for our Kazakhstan riders it was also the final stage of their preparation for Asian Championships that will start next week. We want to thank race organizers, all our fans and our general partner Samruk-Kazyna for support," concluded sports director Sergey Yakovlev.