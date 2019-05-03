Astana's Kudus sprints into Top 15 in Tour de Romandie Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Stage 2 of Tour de Romandie was expected to be a sprint, but it was Stefan Küng who finished solo after being part of the early break. Behind him, the peloton sprinted for the second place, with Merhawi Kudus finishing twelfth, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"Congratulations for today's stage winner, a well-deserved victory as the bunch was not able to close the gap. For our riders, all focus is on the next two days where there will be more climbing than today. Of course, we will try to go for a stage win, but it will be two very hard days in the Swiss mountains. We have some riders in good shape, so let's see what we can do. For sure, the motivation is there to compete with the best climbers in this race," said sports director Dmitri Sedoun.

Going from Le Locle to Morges, stage 2 (174.4 kilometers) had only two categorized climbs. A bunch sprint was expected, but an early break of eight riders had other plans. Especially Stefan Küng, who was able to stay clear until the finish, making it a stage win on home soil. Merhawi Kudus sprinted into the top 15 with a twelfth place.

Tomorrow the start and finish will be in Romont, but the 160 kilometers in between are hard with 2763 meters of climbing in total.