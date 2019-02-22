Astana's leaders finish in main group on Vuelta a Andalucia stage 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The longest stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol has been held today between Sevilla and Torredonjimeno. The peloton covered a distance of 216.5 km. The stage ended with a bunch sprint, won by the European champion Matteo Trentin, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana ProTeam's press service.

All Astana Pro Team leaders finished safely in the main group. The stage did not impact much the general classification: yesterday winner Tim Wellens still leads the race, Astana's Jakob Fuglsang is second (+0.05), Ion Izagirre is 4th (+0.05), Pello Bilbao is 8th (+0.09).



"It was a very long day in the saddle, but, we finished it without problem. In the final I just tried to stay in front, keeping myself out of any trouble. The sprint was a bit chaotic since no one team could do a perfect lead-out because the last straight was in a small uphill. So, it was a bit nervous, but, finally, we all finished safety," said Jakob Fuglsang.

Stage 3 will be held tomorrow: it will be a 16.2-km-long individual time trial from Mancha Real to La Guardia de Jaén.