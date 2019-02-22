Astana's leaders finish in main group on Vuelta a Andalucia stage 2
All Astana Pro Team leaders finished safely in the main group. The stage did not impact much the general classification: yesterday winner Tim Wellens still leads the race, Astana's Jakob Fuglsang is second (+0.05), Ion Izagirre is 4th (+0.05), Pello Bilbao is 8th (+0.09).
"It was a very long day in the saddle, but, we finished it without problem. In the final I just tried to stay in front, keeping myself out of any trouble. The sprint was a bit chaotic since no one team could do a perfect lead-out because the last straight was in a small uphill. So, it was a bit nervous, but, finally, we all finished safety," said Jakob Fuglsang.
Stage 3 will be held tomorrow: it will be a 16.2-km-long individual time trial from Mancha Real to La Guardia de Jaén.