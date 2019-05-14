Astana's Lopez 12th in tricky final of Giro d'Italia Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A crash inside the last 10 km of the third stage (Vinci - Orbetello, 220 km) has split the peloton in parts, while Astana Pro Team did a good job to bring Miguel Angel Lopez in front in a right position to avoid that crash and to protect the positions of the Astana leader, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

In the final, supported by Andrey Zeits and Dario Cataldo, Lopez finished among the first riders, taking a 12th place in the bunch sprint, won by the Colombian Fernando Gaviria after relegation of the Italian champion Elia Viviani.



"It was a tricky final with many dangerous corners and wind. There was a big tension in the peloton, but my teammates did a great job to keep me safe in a right position. In the end, there were Andrey Zeits and Dario Cataldo, who led me out to the first positions of the peloton, thus I was able to finish safely just behind the sprinters. So, everything ended well for us," said Miguel Angel Lopez.

"Indeed, it was very nervous in the group, because the peloton stayed very tight in the final 10 km, everybody wanted to be in front. So, it was hard to keep a right position. In a moment a few riders crashed down, but we managed to avoid this crash and to pass it in a right moment. In the final we brought Miguel Angel in front and all went good until the finish line," added Dario Cataldo.

The upper part of the overall standings did not change after this stage 3: the Slovenian Primož Roglič leads the race, Miguel Angel Lopez is 4th (+0.28), keeping the white jersey of the best young rider of the Giro d'Italia.



Stage 4 will be held tomorrow: 235 km from Orbetello to Frascati.