Astana's Lopez 6th in GC after Giro d'Italia Stage 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia the leader of Astana Pro Team Miguel Angel Lopez moved up to the 6th place in the general classification of the race. Lopez attacked inside the last 2 km of the distance together with the pink jersey Richard Carapaz, winning some important seconds on his rivals at the finish line in Anterselva. Besides, Miguel Angel increased his lead in the best young rider classification (white jersey), Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"It was our plan to attack, but, in a stage like today it is easier to plan something or even to do a move than to stay in front and keep your advantage. Our team did a great job today and in the end Jan Hirt was super strong. Maybe, we went in front a bit earlier. So, in the end I did my attack later and I could go away with Carapaz. Well, it was a good move, but after the yesterday's tough stage I could not get more. I hope tomorrow we will have a chance to recover a bit before the last two hard days in the mountains," said Miguel Angel Lopez.

After his attack together with Lopez, Richard Carapaz is still leading the general classification of the race, having 1 minute 54 seconds on Vincenzo Nibali (currently, second) and 2 minutes 16 seconds on Primož Roglič (currently, 3rd). Miguel Angel Lopez, staying at 6th place, has a deficit of 6 minutes 17 seconds. In the white jersey classification the Astana rider increased his advantage over Pavel Sivakov to 2 minutes 4 seconds.



Stage 17 (Commezzadura - Anterselva, 181 km) ended with a solo victory of the French rider Nans Peters, who made a late attack from the daily breakaway group.



Stage 18 will be held tomorrow: 222 km from Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala.