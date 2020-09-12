Astana’s Lopez 6th in GC after Tour de France Stage 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After a super hard stage 13 with arrival atop steep Puy Mary climb Miguel Angel Lopez moved up to the 6th place in the general classification of the Tour de France, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The leader of Astana Pro Team spent a very good day on the road and on the final climb he was able to follow the attacks of his rivals: together with Richie Porte and Mikel Landa Miguel Angel Lopez tried to follow the move of the yellow jersey Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, staying close to them until the finish.

In the end of the day, Roglic and Pogacar finished having just 16 seconds on Miguel Angel Lopez. In the same time, today the Astana leader won some important seconds and even minutes over other rivals. This result allowed Lopez to move to the sixth position in the overall standings, 1 minute 31 seconds behind Roglic, who still keeps the yellow jersey.

«The stage was a really tough one and it was not easy to stay in front, but the team supported me very well and I was able to save some energy for the last climb. The pace was very high, especially in the final. I felt quite good today and the legs worked well during the day. I missed just a little to stay there with the first two leaders. But, the main thing is that everything is still open, I am here in the mix, I keep on high my motivation and looking forward to the next stages,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

Stage 13 started in Châtel-Guyon and finished atop Le Puy Mary after 191.5 km of racing. It was a demanding race with 7 categorized climbs, including a super steep Puy Mary. A big break went away from the peloton after attacks during the first hour of racing. In the end of the day, 11 riders could survive in front, playing the stage: the Colombian Daniel Martinez won ahead of Lennard Kamna and Maximilian Schachmann.

Stage 14 will be held tomorrow: 194 km from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon.