Astana's Lopez 8th in Giro d'Italia Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The final of the fourth stage from Orbetello to Frascati (235 km) has been messed up by a huge crash inside the last 6 kilometers of the race. The crash has split peloton in parts, leaving behind many favorites. Finally, a group of 7 riders took a small advantage to keep it until the finish and to play the stage victory, taken by Richard Carapaz, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez was one of the last riders, who could avoid the crash and join the front group, but later he was split back by another crash on a roundabout. On the final 2-km-long climb of the day on the streets of Frascati Lopez did his best to try to come back, but finished 8th, 18 seconds behind the stage winner.



"It was another nervous final with dangerous corners and narrow roads. In a moment I heard a sound of a crash and just in the last moment I could pass the dangerous place and to come in front. I was up there in the leading group, but in a roundabout another crash left me and some other riders behind. When the road started coming up I just gave my best to take some seconds back and I succeed. Yeah, in the end of the day I lost 18 seconds, but, in general, I saved this day. The team did a very good job today, and I am really sorry for my teammates, who were caught by the crash," said Miguel Angel Lopez.

Two riders of Astana Pro Team were involved in that crash, Ion Izagirre and Jan Hirt. Both riders avoided any serious injures and were able to finish the stage.



"I was in front of the peloton, when a rider fell down, hooking up many riders behind, including me. Fortunately, I did not have too bad crash, just a few scratches, nothing special. Good news, Miguel Angel did not fall and was able to continue. He lost some seconds because of another crash, but, I think, we did not lose really much. Let's see, what happens tomorrow," said Ion Izagirre.

The race leader Primož Roglič made part of the front group and finished 6th, winning 16 seconds on Miguel Angel Lopez, but also on some other favorites as Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali.



In the general classification of the race Roglič still leads, having 35 seconds on Yates, 39 seconds on Nibali and 44 seconds on Miguel Angel Lopez, who is still wearing the white jersey of the best young rider.



The 5th stage of the Giro d'Italia will be held tomorrow: 140 km from Frascati to Terracina.